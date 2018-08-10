Lawrence H. Summers’s Aug. 7 op-ed, “Will we be ready for the downturn,” was certainly apropos. Unlike Mr. Summers, however, I hope the president is “disproportionately . . . blamed when the downturn comes.” President Trump and the “conservatives” have ignored the most basic rule of a responsible government: Pay down your debt while your economy is doing well. George Washington certainly understood this and preached it in his farewell address.

Yes, we live in more complicated economic times, but counting on sustained economic growth of more than 3 percent for an extended period is not a conservative or practical strategy. Are the administration and the Republican Party really this foolish or are they just greedy, knowing that those they enrich will reward them? Either way, when the downturn comes, they should be held accountable for all the pain and suffering they will cause while a Democrat bails them out once again.

Colin MacLachlan, Columbia