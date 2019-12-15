It was noted in the Dec. 12 front-page article “Where running water is ‘such a luxury’ ” that the United States “does not have a comprehensive means of tracking the number of people living without piped water.” The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ responsibilities for health care to American Indians were transferred to the Indian Health Service of Health and Human Services in 1954. Does that mean that neither HHS nor IHS generates and maintains data on access to piped water for the largest Indian reservation in the United States, the Navajo Indian Nation? The agencies should have confirmed that or presented evidence to the contrary.