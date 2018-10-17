I found little to disagree with in Kathleen Parker’s Oct. 14 op-ed, “Cocktail hour at the Kanye-Trump speakeasy” until I reached the penultimate paragraph. In it she listed examples of a world “gone barking mad” — from a president “unmoved by a reporter’s alleged murder” to the Kanye-Trump “surreality show in the Oval Office.” Included in her list of things that caused dismay, and mentioned first, was “when high school yearbook jottings can take a good man down.”

That “good man” has been considered unfit for the Supreme Court by more than 2,000 law professors, a former Supreme Court justice, The Post’s editorial page, fellow judges who complained about his behavior to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and a major portion of the American public.

Those “jottings” wounded a young woman’s reputation and were explained away by the judge as signs of fondness and friendship. Forgetting the real reasons his confirmation was opposed, including possible perjury, is just as barking mad as the Kanye scene she deplored.

Elisabeth Murawski, Alexandria