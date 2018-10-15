An anti-death-penalty demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 17, 2017. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

On Oct. 11, the Washington state Supreme Court unanimously struck down that state’s death penalty statute as unconstitutional [“State’s high court rejects death penalty,” national digest, Oct. 12]. The court wrote:

“The death penalty is invalid because it is imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner. While this particular case provides an opportunity to specifically address racial disproportionality, the underlying issues that underpin our holding are rooted in the arbitrary manner in which the death penalty is generally administered.”

Washington becomes the 20th state to end capital punishment. Ten more states have not put anyone to death in the past decade.

Unfortunately, Virginia is among the few remaining states that still carry out executions — three in the past five years.

However, no Virginia jury has sentenced an offender to death since 2011. There are only three men remaining on Virginia’s death row. Who will be the last person executed by the commonwealth?

It is long past time that Virginia ends what the unanimous Washington Supreme Court called “an arbitrary and racially biased” punishment.

Michael E. Stone, Richmond

The writer is executive director of Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.