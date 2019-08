President Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on July 19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Thanks to Michael Gerson for his well-written Aug. 2 op-ed, “Ignoring racism continues U.S. cruelty.”

Who will lead — and, especially, when — to help this nation rise above the awful shame of our current presidential example? When will individuals take time to be informed?

Rosemary P. Murray, Alexandria

