While reading the July 27 “Brewster Rockit: Space Guy!” comic [Style], my 10-year-old daughter, Caroline, noticed that while Brewster was defending the kitten and his fellow serviceman was defending the bunny in the second frame, they apparently switched allegiances in the third frame. Was Tim Rickard trying to make a deeper comment about the nebulous nature of our political allegiances? That’s a pretty deep topic for a space guy who struggles with basic logic. As my daughter says, “Really, it’s all about the hair.”

Paul V. Buckley, Bowie