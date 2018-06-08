Jerry Brewer, in his June 6 Sports column, “NFL owners can’t win against Trump. Sorry!,” was critical of NFL owners for their new “anthem policy” allowing the players to stay in the locker room instead of protesting on the field. He neglected to mention that these players are in uniform and at a workplace and are disrupting an event in which they are paid to participate. I doubt many people are allowed to disrupt their workplace during business hours, even for a worthy issue such as racial justice.

The NFL puts on a weekly pageant that mixes patriotic messaging (large flags, military flyovers, honor guards and the national anthem) with football. The owners have every right to insist that their employees either be part of the performance or find employment elsewhere.

Alan Kravitz, Rockville

Regarding the June 5 news article “Trump disinvites Eagles from visit”:

I don’t understand why those who are offended by players respectfully taking a knee during the national anthem are not equally offended by stadiums full of fans screaming out “O,” “Red,” “Night” or “Braves” at games. The national anthem is a not a pep-rally song for your team or our team. This disrespect is one more reason we should consider dropping it at sporting events and reserve it for more formal national and civic celebrations where it can be played with the respect it deserves.

Gerard Joria, Silver Spring

In disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House, President Trump again falsely correlated kneeling during the national anthem with disrespect for the troops. Does he forget that when his country asked him to serve, he deferred five times? As a board-certified sports medicine physician, I have seen hundreds of cases of plantar fasciitis and heel spurs, and not one was so serious as to prevent a young man from serving in the military. The athletes are protesting the treatment of people of color, but perhaps they could also protest our president’s disrespect for the military when he claimed health issues and hid rather than serve his country during wartime.

Andrew E. Wise, Alexandria

It’s time to stop playing the national anthem before sporting events. Not because some players took a knee; no, we need to stop because the fans show such disrespect. As the anthem is played, spectators eat, talk, check their phones and mill around. More men than not leave their hats on, few people seem to know they should cover their hearts, and performers seldom sing it straight, preferring to show off.