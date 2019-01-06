As I understand it, a true negotiation requires each side to offer something that the other side wants. Yet, the Jan. 3 front-page article “No end in sight for shutdown as negotiations flop” quoted Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), now the House minority leader, as saying, “I didn’t find the Democrats were wanting to negotiate today.” But the Democrats have already offered the funds President Trump wants if he would agree to allow the “dreamers” the right to remain here on a permanent basis. He has refused to accept this offer but has offered nothing in exchange. So who is to blame for the continuing shutdown?

Martin Coleman, Bethesda