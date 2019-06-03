Let us now heap mounds of praise on Elly Lonon for her May 28 op-ed, “I had an Abortion, and why is none of your business.” This has been my belief since time immemorial. Along with the most reasonable statement about abortion rights — if you don’t believe in abortion, don’t have one — her essay is the most sane statement I have read since I voiced my complete and total support for individual choice in the 1960s.

I responded to a radio talk show request to comment on a new Colorado law allowing abortion in the case of incest, rape or endangering the health of the mother by saying on- air that it didn’t go far enough. The host had been begging for comments up to my call. The radio waves erupted after me.

My abortion is none of your business. Your choice is none of my business.

Sylvia S. Gordon, Alexandria

Elly Lonon eloquently explained why it is no one’s business why any woman has an abortion. The stories she heard at the rally were profound and sad. But missing were the stories of the women in my generation (baby boomers and earlier generations) who had abortions. They don’t talk about it because it was illegal. Such a woman may be the only person who knows about the abortion, gripped by guilt and shame she suffered alone. She may have paid what today would be $5,000 for a “back alley” abortion from a “doctor” she heard about from a friend or a friend of a friend. Driven blindfolded in a stranger’s car to an unknown location and told nothing about the method or outcome. She may have had her own doctor try something to spur a miscarriage that didn’t work, or traveled to a foreign country to have the procedure performed by a “doctor.” Perhaps her voice was silenced by death as she tried to do it herself with a coat hanger or other sharp instrument. Many untold stories.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, women still will have abortions. They will be unsafe and expensive again.

Penny Rife, Walkersville