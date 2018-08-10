The Aug. 7 front-page article “Jones’s Infowars content is wiped, fanning debate over free speech” quoted Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg as saying he did not think Holocaust deniers were “intentionally getting it wrong.” Considering that there are still many survivors of the Holocaust alive, with their tattoos, telling their stories, as well as museums, including one here in our nation’s capital, with abundant evidence of Germany’s crimes against humanity, Mr. Zuckerberg’s opinion seems remarkably naive, perhaps akin to closing one’s eyes and denying the sunlight.

To think that a computer whiz, who has become unimaginably wealthy, is capable of psychological or editorial judgment is not necessarily correct.

Nelson Goodman, Annapolis

The Aug. 7 paper had two seemingly unrelated articles that struck me as related: “Jones’s Infowars content is wiped, fanning debate over free speech” and “Trump continues to grapple with race ” [Daily 202 excerpt, PowerPost]. In the former, conservatives expressed concerns about limiting First Amendment rights — even for speech that is considered offensive, potentially defamatory or false. The latter article discussed President Trump’s “fights with prominent black athletes” about their choice to kneel in silent protest when the national anthem is played.

While I believe it is appropriate for Internet companies to censor some of Alex Jones’s more inflammatory and unsubstantiated (and demonstrably dangerous) claims and I do not believe the National Football League should censor its players for expressing legitimate grievances, I would be more sympathetic to the point of view of some conservatives were they equally supportive of the free-speech rights of the NFL players. To support the former while decrying the latter strikes me as the height of hypocrisy.

Mark Horowitz, Washington