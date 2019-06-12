To have a child or not. To have this child or not. To have a child at this time or not. Having a child or not is a complicated and exquisitely personal decision. Which is why the only one who can make it is the individual who is pregnant. Everything else is commentary.

Kathleen Parker [“Terminate abortion, please,” op-ed, June 9] and others are entitled to their own opinions about abortion. But they cannot and should not feel entitled to prevent — or judge me about — mine.

Susan Bodiker, Washington

It would be great to make abortion irrelevant. Kathleen Parker is either naive or, more likely, willfully cherry-picking the facts regarding the reality for many of the women who need this type of health care.

Ms. Parker wrote in her June 9 op-ed about those millions whose “profound religious conviction” should be respected. The result is that federal funding for abortion is banned. In fact, those beliefs hold much of the country hostage. People refuse to do their jobs in the form of conscientious objection by health-care workers, beliefs that deprive women of the means to avoid pregnancy and that drive the dissemination of false information about the reality of the procedure.

Why must my federal tax dollars, and those of the millions who believe as I do, be withheld from helping women in need who would choose an abortion? How come only religious beliefs count? How does Ms. Parker see a clear path to making birth control freely available with the likes of the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Green family, who either refuse to cover any birth control or will cover only the forms of birth control they designate as acceptable for their workers? Why can parents opt their children out of sex education in schools in some parts of the country?

“We should be talking about” it, she wrote. Yes. Let’s.

Nancy Poole, Newton, Mass.

Paul Kane ended his June 9 @PKCapitol column, “Democrats on defensive as abortion foes wonder if party tolerates their views,” with a quote from former congressman Bart Stupak (D-Mich.): “It’s not the same party anymore. You’re driving people away.” I am among those who were driven away.

I registered as a Democrat in West Virginia way back when I was first old enough to vote, but I threw in the towel at long last about three years ago. I am pro-life, yet I believe in gun control and climate change, so I could find no seat at the table of either party. I’m now registered as independent.

It seems that right now one has to favor abortion rights, including late in pregnancy, to be included in the Democratic Party. Extremists in both parties and their litmus tests are driving people away. Some of us feel we have nowhere to go without being attacked for our beliefs.

Sharon Klees, Hyattsville