Regarding the June 23 front-page article “Trump boosts border rhetoric”:

I cannot understand how President Trump, the grandson of immigrants and the husband of an immigrant, justifies labeling immigrants as criminals. I cannot understand where he gets his sense of innate privilege, just because he happens to have been born in the United States — a matter of pure happenstance.

The vast majority of criminals in the United States are U.S. citizens. I do not see Mr. Trump parading their victims before the cameras. And, as in any society, while some become criminals, the vast majority of immigrants are, as Mr. Trump’s grandparents were, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens. As someone with the good fortune to have been born in the United States, I feel an obligation to help people all over the world who don’t have the advantages I have had.

Hollis Raphael Weisman, Marriottsville

I was struck by the contrast in two June 23 articles. In “ ‘Zero tolerance’ meets desperation” [front page], referring to immigrants illegally crossing the border, U.S. Border Patrol official Raul L. Ortiz said, “There has to be a consequence for violating the law.” The news article “Trump’s incorrect foundation filings” detailed how the Trump Foundation made false IRS filings. According to The Post, the foundation claimed President Trump “knew so little about charity rules that he broke the law without knowing it.” Apparently, consequences are for border-crossers, not for presidents.

Dan Ashe, Rockville