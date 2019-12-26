The probable answer lies in a combination of legitimate concerns about possible adverse effects on the environment and neighborhoods; the project’s daunting scale; ideology-driven partisan politics — and shortcomings so far in Mr. Hogan’s issue framing and salesmanship. That helps explain why he is struggling to attract critical support on Maryland’s Board of Public Works, an inordinately powerful body that includes Mr. Hogan, a Republican, and just two other officials: State Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot, both Democrats.

There may be little the governor can do to dent the pro-transit, anti-highway predilections of many lawmakers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, all Democrats. It was hard enough to sell many of them on the Purple Line, a light-rail transit project that was years in the planning before Mr. Hogan finally pushed it to construction. While the Purple Line involves considerable disruption and some environmental harm, it is small stuff compared to adding up to four new lanes to the Beltway and I-270.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t mean Mr. Hogan can’t do better. His highway widening proposal has been attacked as a financially risky boondoggle that will destroy homes but fail to “solve” traffic. In fact, there is an effective response: that doing nothing, or making do with piecemeal projects, will result in much worse traffic in 10 years.

To make that case, Mr. Hogan and his transportation team need to step up their information ground game. They need to produce more numbers, graphics and projections showing what happens to commuting times if capacity on the Beltway and I-270 remains unchanged. They need to provide estimates of how much would be paid in market-value compensation to the several dozen homeowners who might lose their property if the project goes forward. They need to offer public assurances that a chunk of the state’s portion of the toll revenue will be devoted to transit upgrades — with specific examples. And they need to do a better job proving that Marylanders will be protected from any fiscal harm.

Any infrastructure project of the scale Mr. Hogan is proposing — estimates of its price run from $9 billion to $11 billion — will inevitably become a political punching bag. That’s not justification for key officials to throw obstacles in its path. Ms. Kopp and Mr. Franchot are doing what they see as their duty by demanding answers to reasonable questions about the project. They might also consider it their duty to warn Marylanders, many of whom are among the 235,000 drivers who cross daily into and out of the state on the Beltway over the American Legion Bridge, of the consequences of doing nothing or too little.

