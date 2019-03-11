The March 4 Metro article “It’s the most pothole-filled time of the year” pointed out how bad road conditions are in Washington but did not mention that they have been a national and international disgrace for years. This was made clear to me not long ago, when a U.S. diplomat, recently returned from Afghanistan, mentioned that many streets in bomb-ridden Kabul are less treacherous than in our nation’s capital. The Post should investigate why roads are in better shape in other major cities. Make Washington’s streets great again.

Kevin Chaffee, Washington