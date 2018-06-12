The June 10 Business article “U.S. playing catch-up in arms race” was tragic. Why do we participate in an arms race? Why spend billions each year to build new weapons, just so others will build better ones? Is this about trying to dominate the world? How long can this go on?

What would happen if we just stopped? What if we just said we won’t play the arms game anymore? The world might be a much better place, because we could then spend the money on things that matter and last, such as health care, and housing and feeding those who are hungry. We won’t know unless we try.

Bill Mims, Vienna