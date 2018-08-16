It has been almost two weeks since George K. Yin revealed in his Aug. 5 Outlook essay, “Five Myths: Trump’s income tax returns,” that existing law already authorizes no fewer than three congressional committees to obtain President Trump’s tax returns without his consent and to release the information to Congress, as Mr. Yin wrote, “as long as there is a legitimate purpose.” I would have thought the Democrats would have been all over this opening to the president’s closely held secrets.

Murray Hulse, Earlysville, Va.