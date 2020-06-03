The District’s website said referrals were required for testing, so we set up doctors’ appointments. My wife’s doctor scheduled a test. Mine told me the urgent care clinic adjacent to his office was conducting tests, but that I shouldn’t get tested because I wasn’t very sick and tests were still reserved for health-care workers and the very ill.
My wife tested positive. I tried again to get a test but couldn’t get a clear answer on my eligibility. Frustrated, I set off for the clinic my doctor had mentioned. Once there, I had no trouble getting a test. The clinic had plenty of supplies, including personal protective equipment and rapid response tests. My result: positive.
The upshot: We must improve communication and coordination and support pleas for comprehensive testing. Until we do so, the District will remain far below capacity, hampering our response to the virus.
Lisa Frank, Washington
The writer is senior development officer with U.S. PIRG, a public interest organization advocating comprehensive coronavirus testing.