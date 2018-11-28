Paul Kane’s Nov. 25 @PKCapitol column, “Want a more egalitarian Congress? Provide member housing, pay staff more.,” showed why congressional staffers and members are unpopular.

There are plenty of people who work in the District who earn between $51,000 and $174,000 and live in suitable housing. Is there a law stating that congressional staffers or members must live on the Hill? If housing is too expensive for a first-year employee or someone who “must” keep another home, there are other neighborhoods — neighborhoods with excellent transportation that will help these people get to work. Perhaps if members traveled and lived like the rest of the population does, they would truly represent us and understand how we survive. When I began my career as a federal employee, I looked for an apartment I could afford and rented a one-room cooperative apartment that was one-third of my salary. I did not expect a subsidy and understood that my first few years would be difficult.

I believe another possibility to consider is having Congress members move semi-permanently to the District. This would be a win-win situation. I read some time ago that in the past, Congress was friendlier because members lived in the area and socialized. And members would be able to afford a home of their choice if they did not have to keep up a second residence.

Jamie Rothschild, Washington