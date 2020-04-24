The general election is underway, as the opponents to former vice president Joe Biden have ended their bids and united behind him. Biden said he intends to name a panel of advisers by May 1 to help him select a running mate and said he’s already started assembling a presidential transition team.

Most Americans give President Trump negative marks for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and his campaign has concluded that its most effective line of attack against Biden is over his ties to China.

