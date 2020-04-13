Bernard D. Dunn, Alexandria

In my school days, good writing was instilled in students from when we learned to read. We learned grammar, syntax, spelling and usage — what the rules were and why they existed. Mistakes were not tolerated.

In my senior year at Brighton High School in Rochester, N.Y., Mr. Toepfer made us write a senior thesis. (I think his first name was Rolf, but we would never have dared use it.) It was a year-long project, and a passing grade was required for graduation. The thesis was a topic of our own choosing, but Mr. Toepfer had to approve it, and we were to be given two grades: one for content and the other for the quality of the writing. It was a major undertaking.

I slaved over that thesis, spent many hours in the library (the big municipal one downtown) and wrote many drafts. I wrote about dreams, and, in the process, I read things that were much more advanced than I was probably ready for, learned things that I am sure I didn’t fully understand and appreciated the value of work that has stood me in good stead since.

We all complained bitterly about having to write the thesis, but I secretly loved it. It taught me how to put a piece of writing together and what was good, what needed to be rewritten and what had to be trashed.

I commiserate with Mitch Daniels in his expression of sadness that good writing seems to have largely disappeared, but, even more, I hate that no one seems to care.

Margot J. Fromer, Silver Spring

Kudos to Mitch Daniels for highlighting the precipitous decline in writing skills among young Americans. The days of the demanding, Mrs. Heckle-like English grammar and composition teachers are long gone, and the results are disastrous.

Mr. Daniels’s observations are consistent with my own professional experience in reviewing the work of young, highly educated auditors whose memos on accounting and auditing issues were overly long, rambling and repetitive. When read literally, they often made a point exactly opposite to what they intended. More broadly, I think this decline reflects an erosion of clear thinking and logical reasoning.

Recall what Francis Bacon said: “Reading maketh a full man, conference a ready man, and writing an exact man.”