Jerry Brewer’s May 2 Sports column, “Court’s ruling shows how much we have left to learn,” about the Caster Semenya decision — that she has to take a drug to lower her testosterone level to level the playing field if she wants to continue competing in track and field — was an excellent discussion of the difficult conundrum posed. Although Mr. Brewer acknowledged that “we all accept that our bodies possess differences in athletic abilities” and “we appreciate and expect the best athletes to have biological advantages,” I was surprised that he did not touch on the logical next question: Natural testosterone levels vary among male athletes, so should there be a cap on those levels for men? Should male athletes with a high testosterone level (certainly a genetic “condition”) be required to take a drug to lower that level? If not, why put a cap on female athletes?

Barry Davis, Derwood