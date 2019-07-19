The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)

The Post has reported on the increasingly frequent name changes for schools and roads named for Confederates. I vote at a beautiful rural firehouse on Jeb Stuart Road in Philomont. I contacted the Blue Ridge District supervisor about changing the name and heard nothing. In early July, I went door to door to see how people felt about changing the name. It didn’t go well.

Here is some of what I heard: “It’s a part of our history, we shouldn’t try to soften it.” “The Civil War wasn’t about slavery.” “He was only fighting for what he believed in.” “I’m against slavery, but . . .”

Why is a Confederate name on a street or school such a big deal? My immediate feelings are personal. I had some close calls in Iraq when I was there with the Army. And now I have to vote on a street named for a man who fought to destroy the United States and keep thousands enslaved. We can do better.

Yes, this is part of our history and should be discussed, even memorialized if you feel the need, in museums and textbooks. But names on street signs and schools should represent the best of us. All of us.

Brendon Jones, Round Hill

