FOR TWO years after the official expiration of President Joseph Kabila’s term, the Democratic Republic of Congo failed to muster an election to choose a successor. This was largely the fault of the corrupt Mr. Kabila, who lingered in office and dragged his feet on election preparations. This year, under strong domestic and international pressure, he and his coterie handpicked a loyal successor and promised balloting would be held Dec. 23. After another delay, a vote is set for Sunday in most of the country. But the whole two-year farrago of phony promises, topped by violence and repression in recent weeks, amounts to a travesty. Congo’s people deserve better.

They deserve better because the country, two-thirds the size of Western Europe, sits on huge deposits of mineral wealth that have not been used to benefit more than the ruling elite. They deserve better because this vast Central African expanse has yet to experience a peaceful democratic transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960, and has often been a cauldron of misery and death, marked by sexual violence, child soldiering and the bedlam of rebel militias.

Congo’s people need a chance to defy the chicanery and repression of a regime determined to avoid a true competitive election. Unfortunately, credible opposition candidates have fought an uphill battle. The latest electoral flimflam came in the days before the scheduled Dec. 23 vote. A mysterious fire broke out in a warehouse holding thousands of voting machines. The electoral commission announced a one-week delay in the vote, stirring uncertainty.

This week brought even more signs of subterfuge. The electoral commission announced that the voting would be postponed until March in three cities, Beni, Butembo and Yumbi, which account for more than 1.2 million of Congo’s approximately 40 million registered voters, and are strongholds of opposition to Mr. Kabila. The explanation that an ongoing Ebola outbreak near two of the cities would endanger voters was lame. The postponement taints the electoral process; voters in these three cities are being told they can cast their ballots after a new president is already sworn in.

On Dec. 10, European Union foreign ministers renewed sanctions on 14 individuals responsible for human rights abuses and obstruction of the electoral process in Congo, including former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who is Mr. Kabila’s handpicked choice but hardly a popular one. The government expelled the E.U. ambassador.

The Trump administration has imposed some targeted sanctions on the Kabila regime but has not been nearly forceful enough lately in speaking up for free and fair elections. By a wide and bipartisan margin, the House recently passed a bill with real teeth in it, providing for application of sanctions against officials who are standing in the way of democracy and human rights. The Senate should follow suit in January. Congo’s corrupt leaders must hear a strong and unambiguous message that rigged and stolen elections are not democracy.