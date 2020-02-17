The fight for D.C. statehood, depending on which political backroom you are in, is not about representation. It is actually about growing the D.C. bureaucracy or about flipping the U.S. Senate. Individual citizens attracted to the idea of representation are not unlike those supporting President Trump’s wall based on a need to stop drug and human trafficking. Both sound like patriotic, logical and worthy objectives and are easily accepted by those who want it to be that simple. In truth, the wall is about slowing illegal family immigration. D.C. statehood is about nest feathering. Representation is just the sales pitch, the shiny object. The hubris of this taxing power grab by the D.C. government is exceeded only by the recent front-running congressional support. With the epiphany that two more Democratic senators could turn the tide on any number of issues, new national-level supporters leaped into the fray as sponsors of statehood legislation.