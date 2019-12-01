The loyalty of Biden’s enthusiasts among older voters, particularly African Americans and more moderate whites, has made it very difficult for Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), among others, to break through. Both the Booker and Harris campaigns now seem in jeopardy.

And to have any chance, the latest entrants, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, need Biden’s candidacy to collapse. Given the remarkable stability of Biden’s support after an initial drop in the summer, this opening may never come.

In the meantime, Sanders’s loyalists on the party’s left have prevented Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) from consolidating the party’s progressive wing.

As a result, the roughly 40 percent of the party that supports either Biden or Sanders is, for the moment, largely out of the reach of other contenders. The remaining 60 percent floats around in search of an alternative.

This dynamic has led to the latest twists in the campaign: Warren, after soaring to the top of the pack, has fallen back, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has emerged as a major figure in the contest.

The findings of two Quinnipiac polls, one released last week, the other in late October, underscored the volatility of the contest among those voters not committed to either Biden or Sanders.

In the October poll, Warren led the field with 28 percent, with Biden at 21 percent, Sanders at 15 percent and Buttigieg at 10 percent.

The latest survey showed Biden back on top with 24 percent, Buttigieg at 16 percent, Warren at 14 percent and Sanders at 13 percent.

The relative stability of the Biden and Sanders numbers pointed to another key finding in the November survey: Overall, only 33 percent of the Democrats surveyed said they had made up their minds. But 43 percent of Biden supporters and 49 percent of Sanders supporters expressed this degree of certainty; by contrast, only 29 percent of Warren backers and 25 percent of Buttigieg’s said they had made up their minds.

The survey did contain two pieces of good news for Warren, signs of her residual strength. She still ranks first as the candidate with the best policy ideas. And she was by far the leading second choice, picked as the alternative by 35 percent of Sanders’s supporters, 43 percent of Buttigieg’s and 19 percent of Biden’s.

This could provide the basis for a comeback. But the news for now is of how a candidate who seemed briefly on the verge of dominating the contest (with leads nationally and in both Iowa and New Hampshire, which vote first) was pulled down by the sustained attacks of her opponents, wonks and pundits.

The proximate cause of her decline was her struggle over a single-payer health plan. She endorsed it after showing an initial reluctance. Then she detailed a plan for how she would pay for it, to mixed reviews. Then she pulled back by saying she wouldn’t introduce a Medicare-for-all plan until her third year in office.

The saga was a lesson in how complicated defending single-payer would be in a general-election campaign. But the fact that Warren appears, for now at least, to have shed so much support so quickly is a measure of the unstable terrain in which candidates other than Biden and Sanders are trying to root their candidacies.

It will now be Buttigieg’s turn to try to transform a surge of positive feeling into enduring support. He has, polls suggest, begun to break through with one group that had eluded him: whites without college degrees. But he is still being virtually shut out among African Americans, the most loyal component of the Democratic coalition.

It is a Buttigieg strength that he is a fresh and intelligent voice well removed from past Democratic fights. But this leaves him without a history that sustains old loyalties of the sort that have benefited Biden and Sanders, candidates nearly twice his age.

Whatever they disagree on, Democratic primary voters are united by their passion to defeat President Trump. The indecision in their ranks reflects their difficulty in deciding who among their current choices can get that job done.

