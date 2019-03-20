DEVIN NUNES is mad about a cow — and now he is suing Twitter. A lawsuit filed by the Republican California congressman alleging that the platform failed to suspend accounts that shared defamatory content is absurd. But it still deserves attention as part of a dangerous trend.

Mr. Nunes’s complaint takes aim at an account named “Devin Nunes’ cow,” an account named “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and a Republican strategist. The cow account has claimed Mr. Nunes is an “udder-ly worthless” “lil’ treasonous cowpoke” who ought to “mooove to prison.” The mom account, which Twitter has suspended, crudely accused Nunes of corruption and other crimes and once asked, “Are you trying to obstruct a federal investigation again? You come home right this instant or no more Minecraft!” Mr. Nunes is seeking $250 million in damages from the accounts and from Twitter.

Much of the speech against Mr. Nunes is likely protected under the First Amendment. But as troubling as Mr. Nunes’s apparent determination to chill criticism from private citizens is his interest in bending social media sites’ moderation policies to his will. Mr. Nunes has accused Twitter of negligence for allowing what he believes was a coordinated online smear campaign to proceed on its platform. Essentially, he wants Twitter punished for allowing people to be mean to him on the Internet.

Mr. Nunes is unlikely to get his way in court because Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act gives sites such as Twitter immunity for user posts. But that is the point: Republican legislators who allege large-scale online censorship of conservative viewpoints have been hinting that they could do away with platforms’ protections. These threats prod platforms not only to look after congressmen such as Mr. Nunes but also to tread carefully more generally when they police right-wing posts for violating hate speech and harassment rules.

Responsible actions such as the removal of Alex Jones from the platforms when his videos were leading to real-life harm have been cast as part of a vast Silicon Valley conspiracy to kick conservatives off the Web. Platforms’ algorithmic tweaks to deprioritize misleading or inflammatory content have been decried as a systematic “shadow banning” based on ideology. So have their attempts to elevate reliable news sources. Congress held multiple hearings last session in which lawmakers grilled representatives from tech companies on this so-called suppression. Just Tuesday, President Trump accused Facebook, Twitter and Google of “collusion” against “people . . . that happen to have won the election.” The Post reported last summer that nervous tech executives had held meetings with Republican leaders to ease their worries.

Mr. Nunes co-sponsored legislation in the last Congress called the Discouraging Frivolous Lawsuits Act. His cow-related complaints fly in the face of that philosophy, but they also raise concerns that are far more serious than the tweets he is fussing over.