In an Oct. 2 news release, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced a proposal for mixed-use development in Ward 8, the city’s most impoverished community, located east of the Anacostia River. The ambitious project, Bowser stated, would be financed by the ward’s first-ever, $60.8 million Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program. TIF allows the city to lend for development by issuing bonds to be repaid with future tax receipts generated by the project.

Bowser declared, “The project will bring jobs, housing and opportunity to Ward 8.”

She followed with an imposing description of the project, called Reunion Square: a 180-room hotel, an apartment building with 133 units — 20 percent of which would serve as affordable housing — 250,000 square feet of office space, more than 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, underground parking and “dedicated space for new, high quality cultural, arts, and community facilities.”

Making big investments “to ensure that every corner of our city is able to participate in D.C.’s prosperity” is her goal, said Bowser, adding, “and that’s what we’re doing here.”

Not quite four months later, the TIF project for Ward 8 is dead in its tracks.

The council’s Finance and Revenue Committee, which oversees the TIF program, held a public hearing on the TIF bill on Nov. 14 but did not approve it. Asked why, committee chairman Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) told me via email, “I held a hearing but Councilmember Trayon White asked me not to move it forward. So, it expired at the end of last year.”

Evans said the he acted out of courtesy to a colleague in whose ward the project was located.

Thus, on White’s say-so, an economic development initiative that the Bowser administration said would create more than 162 construction jobs, 93 permanent hotel jobs and 185 permanent retail jobs; would include office space for 1,252 workers; and would bring workers and hotel guests to patronize existing Ward 8 businesses — that initiative got shelved.

At least for the time being.

Should White (D-Ward 8) get over his objections and give his blessings to the Reunion Square project, Bowser could resubmit the TIF program for the council’s consideration.

Inquiring minds may wish to know what caused White to put the kibosh on a much-needed project. It’s not as if the development team dropped out of the sky and started plotting under the cover of darkness.

According to the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, real estate development companies Four Points, Curtis Investment Group and Blue Sky Housing held about 15 community meetings in the ward with about 50 attendees at each meeting. The local Advisory Neighborhood Commission voted to support the project and entered into a community benefits agreement with the development team, requiring it to provide specific amenities and address specific neighborhood concerns.

In an interview with City Paper just after Thanksgiving, White criticized the project for providing, as City Paper reported, “too few affordable units, too few guaranteed jobs for Ward 8 residents, and too few commitments to involve local businesses in the planned retail space.” White had essentially made the same points during the finance committee hearing.

White also voiced concern that the project would increase property values in the area and “people won’t be able to afford to live there.” As for the promised 180-room hotel on the site, White said, “There’s no use to there being a hotel if people can’t afford to stay there.”

Another concern expressed by him — and echoed by witnesses during the Finance Committee’s public hearing — was the likelihood that the Reunion Square TIF project would benefit recent well-off arrivals in the ward but not meet the needs of the people like “the guys on the corner, the grandmas, the people who have been here for 20 or 30 years” who need “education, economic opportunities and careers.”

Brian Kenner, deputy mayor for planning and economic development, told me in an interview that the Bowser administration still supports the project and continues to urge White and the development team to resolve any outstanding issues that might stand in the way. Kenner, however, said he didn’t know the exact nature of White’s objections.

As Evans told me, the old bill expired at the end of the year. But this is a new year and a chance for a do-over. Are more than affordable housing and jobs on the table? Is there also interest in having the development team include a new partner drawn from Ward 8? Three sources familiar with the broad contours of the Reunion Square project have raised that possibility.

The key player here is White. Several calls to him and his chief of staff, Wanda Lockridge, regarding Reunion Square have gone unanswered.

Many in Ward 8 and friends across the city have been asking what’s next. Now we are all watching.

