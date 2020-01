According to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), the latest version of Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) toll-lane plan will mean “better roads, better mass transit, good-paying jobs and a true partnership between our state and local governments” [“Hogan gets key vote to advance toll project,” Metro, Jan. 4]. But how does Mr. Franchot know all that now? What changed? As recently as a few weeks ago, Mr. Franchot wisely said he wouldn’t vote yes until the state released data proving the project would work and taxpayers would not be at financial risk. That’s the same data Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and state legislators have requested. The state refused to release the information.