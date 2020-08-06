That was November 2017. Yet there has been no public accounting from any official source to explain why the police carried out what amounted to an execution. This week, Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), who have made repeated inquiries, again demanded answers, this time from David Vela, acting director of the National Park Service, which oversees the Park Police. His agency’s refusal so far to offer an explanation arises from what the senators correctly regard as “tenuous and incoherent legal arguments.”

Its phony rationale for rebuffing all questions is that an investigation into Ghaisar’s death, by state prosecutors in Fairfax County, is “ongoing.” In fact, as the senators noted in their letter to Mr. Vela, federal law enforcement agencies have regularly briefed Congress about their own ongoing investigations, including, in the case of the FBI, the 2018 rampage by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, and the 2019 mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. In the Ghaisar case, the FBI and Justice Department have already closed their two-year investigation, without charging the officers.

The real reason for the Park Police stonewalling is apparent — a code of silence intended to protect its own, even when they gun down a man for no defensible reason.

The senators asked Mr. Vela about two dozen questions about the shooting: Why did the officers, Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard, repeatedly draw their guns? Why did one try to smash Ghaisar’s vehicle window with his handgun grip? Had either been the subject of past disciplinary complaints? Why, after shooting Ghaisar, did they provide no lifesaving measures? And what justified the use of deadly force?

The answer is one the Park Police will not give: There was no justification — none for the officers’ reckless conduct; none for brandishing their weapons; none for pulling the trigger.

That is clear from a video of the incident, recorded by a Fairfax County police cruiser that trailed the Park Police vehicle for most of the incident. Both the Fairfax police chief, Edwin C. Roessler Jr., and Justice Department officials have briefed the senators, who commended their “openness.” By contrast, they wrote, Park Service staff, in their own briefing, in June, “refused to answer any substantive questions.”

Before the senators’ inquiry this week to Mr. Vela, one or both of them had written eight times in less than two years to various senior officials at the Justice Department, the FBI and the National Park Service. That they still have not received an answer to the most basic question — why was Ghaisar killed? — reflects a stunning degree of official arrogance and contempt for accountability.

