Yafet Solomon, 9, was killed Aug. 18 in a fire in a rowhouse at 708 Kennedy St. NW in the District. (DC Public Schools)

Regarding the Aug. 28 Metro article “Officer flagged D.C. about rowhouse”:

The policies of the D.C. government involving the remediation of fire and building code violations protect owners more than the tenants. As a former D.C. fire inspector, I recognized early in my career that remedying the most hazardous situations involving multiple code violations was fraught with legal barriers.

A certificate of occupancy had not been issued for a multi-residential occupancy at 708 Kennedy St. NW. The owner was operating an illegal rooming house. Inspectors can order the removal of tenants from buildings in these cases.

Fire inspectors can evacuate tenants during an imminent threat, such as a gas leak or a hazardous-materials spill. The inspector cannot order removal of tenants from a building based on code violations. Although fire code violations may contribute to fire deaths, they do not cause them.

In general, when fire inspectors inspect buildings, the inspectors are required to file a written report to their supervisors and the building owner. The inspector is required to contact the owner and issue a written citation to correct the violations in a specified length of time. If the owner does not comply, the inspector is required to issue the owner a summons. Eventually, a judge or building official will review the case and give the owner time to comply with the codes. The law does not require the owner to move tenants to a safer location during this grace period.

Read more letters to the editor.