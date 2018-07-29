Regarding the July 25 Wednesday Opinion essay by Ana Marie Argilagos, Aaron Dorfman and Nelson I. Colón, “Philanthropies are failing Puerto Rico”:

It’s hard to believe that our federal government and philanthropic community have provided barely more than piecemeal help to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. After almost a year, many of our fellow Americans still suffer miserably from a lack of basic services — power, water, proper medical care and more. Does anybody care?

It appears that our president and his handpicked acolytes had more important priorities; in the long run, they mostly left this island of 3.5 million U.S. citizens to fend for itself. But where are the philanthropists?

We often hear about the humanitarian goals of Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others. Traditionally, as a result of their generous gifts, these super-billionaires get their names etched (i.e., immortalized) on buildings — often museums, concert halls, a public edifice or two. So, Mr. Billionaire, how would you like your name etched into the collective memory of a whole island? Why not kick in a small portion of that wealth to help Puerto Rico finally restore its wrecked infrastructure? You’d be a hero, long remembered, and a humbling example to a callously unprepared U.S. executive branch that walked away.

Richard W. Stinson, Bethesda