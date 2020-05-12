There is an audition ritual of sorts, however, and for Democratic nominee-in-waiting Joe Biden, who has already declared that his choice will be a woman, that process is well underway.

Three of his former rivals for the nomination — Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) — are making their interest known, by helping Biden raise money and by recruiting allies to make the case on their behalf. Former Georgia House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams has rarely missed an opportunity to declare her interest as she makes the rounds of television interviews.

Also certain to get a look are governors such as Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.) and Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.). During the coronavirus pandemic, state leaders are enjoying a surge in approval. Whitmer, in particular, has also been a target of President Trump, which has won her a growing fan base among Democrats. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) could also be in the mix.

The quality that is likely to matter this year, even more than it normally does, is experience.

Biden’s résumé was, in no small part, why he himself landed on the ticket of a first-term senator from Illinois in 2008. Particularly when it came to foreign policy, Biden offered an answer to qualms about whether Barack Obama was prepared to handle an international emergency.

In 2020, experience is crucial for a different reason. While Biden would arguably be the most qualified person to assume the Oval Office since George H.W. Bush in 1989, he would also be, at the age of 78, the oldest.

Biden has spoken of himself as a “transition candidate,” and he has not discouraged the notion that, if elected, he would serve only one term. Whoever Biden picks must not only be a partner in governing but also prepared to take over on her own.

His pick will have another, more political dimension: She will have a head start on becoming the first female president and on setting the Democratic Party’s direction. Even if Biden loses in November, his running mate will be in a position to help shape the agenda ahead and move it in either a more progressive or centrist direction.

Of the names most frequently mentioned at this point, Klobuchar and Harris would seem to have an edge. Both are senators who have held statewide executive office. And both, by virtue of having run for the 2020 nomination, also have presidential campaign experience and relatively high national profiles. While Warren is a fundraising powerhouse who might excite the progressive wing of the party, Biden would have to balance that against the danger Warren would potentially alienate a large swath of the electorate in a general election.

There is significant pressure building for Biden to pick an African American woman. It would be a nod of gratitude and recognition to black voters, who in South Carolina rescued his candidacy from oblivion. Selecting Harris would answer that demand. But House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose endorsement was more critical than any other to Biden’s victory, has said that putting a black woman on the ticket “is not a must.”

Speaking last month, Clyburn suggested that Biden should weigh a number of factors: “I think that he should be informed in this decision by the vetting and the polling. And I think he should be guided by his head and his heart.”

His heart, some of those who are close to Biden believe, might draw him toward Klobuchar, with whom he shares a relatively moderate philosophy and the friendly sensibility of Klobuchar’s Midwest.

Klobuchar’s endorsement of Biden was also well-timed: She dropped out of the presidential race and threw her support to him right before her home state held its primary on Super Tuesday, which consolidated moderate support for Biden there, and quashed the possibility that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) might regain momentum.

The good news for Biden is that there is no reason to rush his pick. And he shouldn’t. The ramifications are likely to be felt far beyond November.

