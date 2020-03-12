Mike Singer, Washington
Since 2005, when Google Maps launched, my house has been tied to an apartment building. My house and that building have almost the same street address, with this exception: One is a boulevard, the other a drive. For 15 years, I have had hundreds of deliveries: wedding flowers, appliances, contractors, plumbers, takeout and so much more. Twice, I experienced a robbery. Both times, the police went first to the apartment building. This was not only infuriating, but also could have led to an undesirable outcome. I have given friends and deliverers correct directions, but they are programmed to believe Google Maps knows better.
Until Google Maps recognizes it is not the sun and moon, I’ll continue to verbally correct Google Maps to those who will listen.
Jane S. Dealy, Chevy Chase