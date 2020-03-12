Amanda Ripley wrote about her troubles with Google Maps in her March 10 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Google Maps moved my home to a cemetery. It gets worse.” I share Ms. Ripley’s pain. A couple of years ago, Google moved my condominium building half a block away and around the corner. I was able to change my home address on Uber to the next-door neighbor’s address, but my family has to tell all our visitors to do the same. Getting deliveries often ends up with calls from confused drivers. I’d really like that magic email address to get this corrected. It’s ridiculous that a company with so much reach and power can be so unaccountable.

Mike Singer, Washington

Since 2005, when Google Maps launched, my house has been tied to an apartment building. My house and that building have almost the same street address, with this exception: One is a boulevard, the other a drive. For 15 years, I have had hundreds of deliveries: wedding flowers, appliances, contractors, plumbers, takeout and so much more. Twice, I experienced a robbery. Both times, the police went first to the apartment building. This was not only infuriating, but also could have led to an undesirable outcome. I have given friends and deliverers correct directions, but they are programmed to believe Google Maps knows better.

Until Google Maps recognizes it is not the sun and moon, I’ll continue to verbally correct Google Maps to those who will listen.

Jane S. Dealy, Chevy Chase