In his Jan. 6 Sunday Opinion column, “It’s time to be the grown-ups,” Dana Milbank wrote, “It’s not the time for Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), without waiting for the Mueller report, to announce plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump.” Mr. Milbank’s piece was about recent Democratic efforts and didn’t mention that I filed articles of impeachment on July 12, 2017. This was a month after former FBI director James B. Comey testified under oath as a percipient witness to actions by President Trump that constituted a violation of Section 1512 (b)(3) of the U.S. criminal code.

Last week, I simply asked that the articles of impeachment I filed in 2017 continue to be before the House for future consideration. It is important that when special counsel Robert S. Mueller III issues his report, we focus not only on newly revealed transgressions but also on alleged felony violations that have been on the record for more than a year.

Brad Sherman, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents California’s 30th Congressional District in the House.