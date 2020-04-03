I was reading the March 28 news article “Inside the frantic negotiations on the stimulus package” when I was stopped short seeing that one of the rooms in which the negotiations were taking place was the “Strom Thurmond room,” part of the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).  What an insult to the Capitol and the American people to have a room in it named after an individual who promoted every negative, anti-humane value espoused in the building in the 20th century.

There was a rather nice piece of poetic justice that, to move things forward, the senators moved to a room named after the former master of working the Hill and making good things happen: former majority leader and president Lyndon B. Johnson. The heritage of these two men could not be more different: Thurmond toward denigrating his fellow citizens and  Johnson toward bringing good to his fellow Americans. 

 I hope once this virus crisis is over, the Senate will take immediate action to remove the name Strom Thurmond from any location in the Capitol.

Thomas Bower, Washington