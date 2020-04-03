There was a rather nice piece of poetic justice that, to move things forward, the senators moved to a room named after the former master of working the Hill and making good things happen: former majority leader and president Lyndon B. Johnson. The heritage of these two men could not be more different: Thurmond toward denigrating his fellow citizens and Johnson toward bringing good to his fellow Americans.
I hope once this virus crisis is over, the Senate will take immediate action to remove the name Strom Thurmond from any location in the Capitol.
Thomas Bower, Washington