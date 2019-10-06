This mercenary logic is at the heart of President Trump’s persistent efforts to block Congress from ending U.S. arms sales and military support for the brutal Saudi-led war in Yemen. His reason? Jobs for U.S. workers and revenue for U.S. weapons contractors. No amount of jobs should be an excuse for backing a murderous regime that has sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and destabilized the Middle East and North Africa. And The Post’s own Fact Checker has demonstrated that the president’s claims of jobs flowing from Saudi arms deals are greatly exaggerated.

Congress has a chance to end U.S. support for the Saudi war in Yemen by adopting provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act that would do just that. The time to act is now.

William D. Hartung, New York

The writer is the director of the Arms and Security Project at the Center for International Policy.

