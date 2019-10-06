The Post is to be commended for running a series of strong pieces [Opinions, Oct. 2] to mark the anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. The question remains: Why is the United States still siding with this ruthless regime?

In her commentary “Let the world hear Khashoggi’s last words in Arabic,” Karen Attiah was on point when she wrote, “The United States . . . tunes out the screams of people such as Jamal and pays more attention to the oppressive background rhythm of money changing hands in exchange for weapons.”

This mercenary logic is at the heart of President Trump’s persistent efforts to block Congress from ending U.S. arms sales and military support for the brutal Saudi-led war in Yemen. His reason? Jobs for U.S. workers and revenue for U.S. weapons contractors. No amount of jobs should be an excuse for backing a murderous regime that has sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and destabilized the Middle East and North Africa. And The Post’s own Fact Checker has demonstrated that the president’s claims of jobs flowing from Saudi arms deals are greatly exaggerated.

Congress has a chance to end U.S. support for the Saudi war in Yemen by adopting provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act that would do just that. The time to act is now.

William D. Hartung, New York

The writer is the director of the Arms and Security Project at the Center for International Policy.

