A healthy and vital press is the only thing between us and an authoritarian government. Without the media to act as a watchdog on our leaders, abuses will follow. One of the amazing statistics I learned at the museum is that only 13 percent of the world’s population lives in a country that allows free speech. We too often take free speech for granted. Many immigrants have a great appreciation of a free press because they came here from countries with dictatorships.

I hope the Newseum will find a place where it can relocate and become more financially viable. Why isn’t there more outrage from the media that this great museum is closing? Where is the outrage from politicians who are supposed to advocate the First Amendment? Where are the richest people in this country who should be stepping up to make sure this museum doesn’t close?

It’s not too late to save the Newseum. It definitely is worth it.

Christopher Daly, Gardner, Mass.

