I commend Max Boot’s Feb. 21 op-ed, “Don’t know much about history,” for placing the decline of historical teaching and awareness in our society in perspective. I agree with his assertion that traditional history has lost its former prominence. Equally needed is more balance by restraining the decline of regional and comparative history, of which average Americans are even more sorely ignorant. The study of history teaches us many things, most important, the dangers of contempt without investigation.

Daniel Masterson, Annapolis

The writer is professor emeritus at

the U.S. Naval Academy.

When I enrolled as a history major at the College of William & Mary, my intent was to pursue a law degree. In my junior year, I abandoned my original intent and pursued a career in museum conservation. As Max Boot pointed out, it was not a bad investment.

History is more than what has already happened; it is a recognition and chronicling of the ongoing human quest to achieve basic human rights and to strive for a better world. The great concern at this juncture is that some politicians are ignorant of the past, simply choose to ignore it or think what transpired more than 200 years ago is no longer relevant. Thomas Jefferson envisioned a new nation free from the ways of the autocratic old world from which he and others secured our freedom.

There have been times of darkness and times of enlightenment, but we cannot entrust our country and our well-being to those who through either ignorance or arrogance set us back on a path into darkness. If prospective citizens are required to learn U.S. history, should we not ask the same of our political candidates?

Edward McManus, Washington