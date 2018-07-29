After reading Martha Raddatz’s July 26 op-ed, “We shared foxholes. Now they boo us.,” I fear that Ms. Raddatz appears to think that doing her job — reporting on stories, including war zones — somehow insulates her from criticism.

Media bias — an infectious bent and slant on facts that mislead the viewer — is the problem. Please simply report the news instead of interpreting it for me. How condescending that major media feels compelled to explain the facts rather than simply reporting them.

This, Ms. Raddatz, is why you were booed.

B.A. Kandra, Fairview, N.C.

The writer is a former CIA operations officer.