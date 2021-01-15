I wonder what will be remembered from my little time on Earth. Not of me, of course; nothing spoils faster than yesterday’s news and its rarely noticed bylines. Who alive in the past six decades will still be widely known a century from now? A millennium?

My leading candidate had just turned 28 years old in mid-January 1957 and was awaiting the imminent publication of an essay he had contributed to Christian Century, a weekly magazine. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., pastor of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., had spent the previous year helping to lead a boycott of the city’s buses to force an end to racially segregated seating. As he told the editor of the magazine, successful completion of the boycott had given King “a little time off to do some much needed writing.”

“The basic question which confronts the world’s oppressed is: How is the struggle against the forces of injustice to be waged? There are two possible answers,” the young minister wrote. “One is resort to the all too prevalent method of physical violence and corroding hatred. The danger of this method is its futility. Violence solves no social problems; it merely creates new and more complicated ones.”

King offered an alternative he called “nonviolent resistance,” and the rest of the essay laid the framework he would use in subsequent books and speeches to explain the deceptively complex idea. As practiced by Mohandas Gandhi in pursuit of India’s independence, nonviolence “is not a method for cowards; it does resist,” King wrote. “The nonviolent resister is just as strongly opposed to the evil against which he protests as is the person who uses violence.”

This is a critical point, especially at a time such as ours when a dangerous number of people seem convinced that escalation to political violence is a token of one’s sincerity. The Jan. 6 riot in Washington — and, it must be said, the window-smashing and arson of summer — reflects a belief that civil protest and public persuasion are not enough to get the job done, however poorly that job might be defined. The problem with escalation is it has no logical end. If violence is more sincere than nonviolence, it follows that greater violence is even more sincere.

But where does nonviolence get its force, if not from pain, fear and intimidation? King replied in three steps: “Nonviolent resistance does not seek to defeat or humiliate the opponent, but to win his friendship and understanding,” he wrote. This is possible because nonviolence is directed at changing conditions rather than individuals — or as he put it, “forces of evil rather than . . . persons who are caught in those forces.” The logical escalation to violence does “nothing but intensify the hate in the world,” while “at the center of nonviolence stands the principle of love.”

King was making the crucial point that nonviolence is not merely the absence of violence. It is the expression of a person’s inmost self — one’s attitude toward the opposition or even the enemy. To those who say, as so many do, that nonviolence doesn’t work, or that it won’t work against this or that set of evil foes, King suggested more love as the expression of sincerity, not violence. Unlike violence, love can be escalated endlessly with no harm done.

In our own tense times, as in King’s even more bitter times, hatred for our enemies is destructive whether we express the hate in violence, in words or only in secret to ourselves. Love, King believed, can be a muscular, unsentimental, potentially transformative force — every bit the equal of violence — if we can practice it with enough intensity. He believed this because he trusted that “the universe is on the side of justice.”

King was dead less than a dozen years later, a martyr to violence and hate. He had become discouraged by the pace of his progress and was scorned by those who found him ineffective. Yet we still honor his ideas and example, and I believe his name — like the name of his nonviolent Lord — will be remembered by time. Their message is ever powerful, ever new and deeply urgent today. Love, that spirit that seeks the best for everyone and the best in everyone, can set things right, if enough of us decide to try it.

