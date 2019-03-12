The March 5 Metro article “About half of state voters oppose bill to permit gender-neutral licenses” failed to address the issue fully because the poll asked, “Do you favor or oppose allowing individuals to designate their gender as ‘unspecified’ on their driver’s license?” without any context.

Just five years ago, 71 percent of Marylanders surveyed favored including gender identity in the state’s anti-discrimination laws. The District and six states have enacted laws adding an “X” gender marker to their driver’s licenses. According to the 2015 US Transgender Survey, more than a third of transgender Americans identify as non-binary and about half do not fully identify as male or female. Non-binary people have existed in every culture throughout history.

Non-binary members of the Maryland transgender community and our allies are educating our representatives and the public to our need for proper identification. We agree with state Sen. Mary L. Washington (D-Baltimore City) who, The Post reported, “told her colleagues that requiring Marylanders with non-binary gender identities to list themselves as either male or female is akin to telling them to lie on a government document.”

Jon Clark, Brentwood

The writer is Web administrator for Maryland Trans*Unity.