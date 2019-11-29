Regarding Christopher Tharrington’s Nov. 26 letter, “All Montgomery needs early voting”:

I agree. We have 11 early-voting sites open for eight days before the primary and general elections. A voter can vote at any one of the locations from Damascus to Silver Spring. Four of the 11 sites are in east Montgomery County, not far from the White Oak area. The majority of our Board of Elections voted not to have a 12th site anywhere for the 2020 elections. The vote was not against White Oak; it was against any new location.

Voters in other locations also want a site such as in Darnestown, Poolesville and Clarksburg, but the majority of the board thought the $234,000 expenditure for a new location was not justified when the board has to expend an additional approximately $350,000 next year on precinct communication upgrades that were not required in the previous election. Our board always reviews early-voting locations after each election. We will do that after 2020.

Jim Shalleck, Montgomery Village

The writer is president of the
Montgomery County Board of Elections.