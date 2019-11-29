I agree. We have 11 early-voting sites open for eight days before the primary and general elections. A voter can vote at any one of the locations from Damascus to Silver Spring. Four of the 11 sites are in east Montgomery County, not far from the White Oak area. The majority of our Board of Elections voted not to have a 12th site anywhere for the 2020 elections. The vote was not against White Oak; it was against any new location.