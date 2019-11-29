Voters in other locations also want a site such as in Darnestown, Poolesville and Clarksburg, but the majority of the board thought the $234,000 expenditure for a new location was not justified when the board has to expend an additional approximately $350,000 next year on precinct communication upgrades that were not required in the previous election. Our board always reviews early-voting locations after each election. We will do that after 2020.
Jim Shalleck, Montgomery Village
The writer is president of the
Montgomery County Board of Elections.