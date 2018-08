Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech to Turkish ambassadors on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. (AP)

Regarding the Aug. 11 front-page article “Trump doubles tariffs on Turkey”:

President Trump loved Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few months ago even though Mr. Erdogan violates human rights. Now Mr. Trump is destroying the strategic alliance between the United States and Turkey as a ploy to get evangelical Christians’ votes in the midterm elections. Mr. Trump repeatedly disgraces our nation.

Steven Ross, Kew Gardens, N.Y.