It was a brief moment that gave citizens a chance to collectively express their opinion about the current White House occupant, and then we went back to rooting for the home team. It could not have been a more American moment: baseball and freedom of expression.
Deborah V. Rogers, Bethesda
About those chants of “Lock him up”:
President Trump has nothing to complain about; he made thuggish rhetoric his trademark. Neither have his supporters; they have normalized it.
The sin of the chanters is that they sank to Mr. Trump’s level. For that they should be criticized. Just not by the president and his enablers, who long ago renounced any right of objection to disrespectful talk.
Will Crutchfield, New York
In her Oct. 29 Metro column, “Hear the chant? That’s what unites D.C.,” Petula Dvorak had it all wrong. It is sports, not politics, that unites the D.C. area. We are a town like most, and we are not consumed with what happens on Pennsylvania Avenue. Politics, like elsewhere, does not unite us. We do, however, care about our teams, whether it’s discussing their trials and tribulations or enjoying the triumphs of a Stanley Cup or Women’s National Basketball Association title.
Surely Ms. Dvorak remembers the parade when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup back in 2018. Tens of thousands of Washingtonians from all across the region celebrated.
Mark Kronenberg, Alexandria