I was at Nationals Park for Game 5 of the World Series. We should put this moment in context. Fans cheered for humanitarian and Trump critic José Andrés as he threw out the first pitch and then continued to cheer nonstop for the Nationals. Those cheers were resounding when the Jumbotron flashed on service members who were being honored at the game. However, perhaps unwisely, the Jumbotron next immediately displayed President Trump. The crowd spontaneously shifted to resounding boos and chants of “Lock him up!” This was not a display of disrespect for the office of the presidency but a visceral and honest reaction to the presence of a man who dishonors that office. I joined in the boos, which were highly cathartic. Then, the Jumbotron switched back to the service members, and everyone cheered again.