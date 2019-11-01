Regarding Eugene Robinson’s Oct. 29 Tuesday Opinion column, “It’s Trump’s fault that he was booed”:

I was at Nationals Park for Game 5 of the World Series. We should put this moment in context. Fans cheered for humanitarian and Trump critic José Andrés as he threw out the first pitch and then continued to cheer nonstop for the Nationals. Those cheers were resounding when the Jumbotron flashed on service members who were being honored at the game. However, perhaps unwisely, the Jumbotron next immediately displayed President Trump. The crowd spontaneously shifted to resounding boos and chants of “Lock him up!” This was not a display of disrespect for the office of the presidency but a visceral and honest reaction to the presence of a man who dishonors that office. I joined in the boos, which were highly cathartic. Then, the Jumbotron switched back to the service members, and everyone cheered again. 

It was a brief moment that gave citizens a chance to collectively express their opinion about the current White House occupant, and then we went back to rooting for the home team. It could not have been a more American moment: baseball and freedom of expression. 

Deborah V. Rogers, Bethesda

About those chants of  “Lock him up”:

President Trump has nothing to complain about; he made thuggish rhetoric his trademark. Neither have his supporters; they have normalized it.

The sin of the chanters is that they sank to Mr. Trump’s level. For that they should be criticized. Just not by the president and his enablers, who long ago renounced any right of objection to disrespectful talk.

Will Crutchfield, New York

In her Oct. 29 Metro column, “Hear the chant? That’s what unites D.C.,” Petula Dvorak had it all wrong. It is sports, not politics, that unites the D.C. area. We are a town like most, and we are not consumed with what happens on Pennsylvania Avenue. Politics, like elsewhere, does not unite us. We do, however, care about our teams, whether it’s discussing their trials and tribulations or enjoying the triumphs of a Stanley Cup or Women’s National Basketball Association title.

Surely Ms. Dvorak remembers the parade when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup back in 2018. Tens of thousands of Washingtonians from all across the region celebrated.

Mark Kronenberg, Alexandria

