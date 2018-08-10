The 2018 World Lacrosse Championship concluded July 21 with the United States defeating Canada in the championship final. No reporting of this victory or the tournament in general, which took place July 12-21, was found in The Post’s sports pages. This was surprising given the popularity of lacrosse in this area, with the University of Maryland, University of Virginia and Johns Hopkins University having high-ranking lacrosse teams. Perhaps the venue for this tournament — Israel — contributed to the lack of reporting.

Jack Cooper, Silver Spring