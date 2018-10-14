Megan McArdle, in her Oct. 10 op-ed, “Pack the court? Terrible idea,” dug up the discredited actions of the John Birch Society to ridicule the idea of enlarging the Supreme Court. She said discussing the court’s makeup is “assailing the court’s legitimacy” and suggested that enlarging the court would be destroying the court. Enlarging the court is a legitimate idea that should be explored.

The court was politicized by Republican maneuvering with the Merrick Garland nomination in 2016 and further soiled by strong-arm tactics to enable Brett M. Kavanaugh’s appointment. The way to take politics out of the court is to increase the number of justices, maybe to 11 or even 13. This would immediately add additional arguments to decisions and reduce the weight of each individual vote. It also would increase turnover on the court, providing fresh views and perspectives each presidential term.

While there might be 6-to-5 splits with 11 members, the increased number would make them less frequent than 5-to-4 decisions. It would also make it harder for any individual administration to stack the court.

Patrick F. Morris, Bethesda

Megan McArdle was certainly correct that a Supreme Court that is highly partisan will destroy the legitimacy of the court and likely lead to the destruction of democracy in the United States. However, she was disingenuous in opposing Democratic proposals for the impeachment of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and of increasing the number of justices, and not also calling for a Republican cease-fire. In a partisan war, both sides must lay down their arms simultaneously. Democrats have no choice but to fire back if the Republicans continue their partisan, scorched-earth policy regarding judicial appointments.

For the good of the nation, there needs to be a negotiated settlement about the rules and norms to be followed with respect to judicial appointments. Otherwise, the future of democracy in this country looks bleak indeed.

Alan Ramsey, Silver Spring