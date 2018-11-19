Apparently, incoming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and other lawmakers are going to be watching unqualified and President Trump-operative acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker, at least according to Mr. Schiff’s Nov. 13 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Matthew Whitaker, we’re watching you.” How, I wonder. Maybe through a Google Home Mini or perhaps clandestine meetings with Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein at East Potomac Park. This pronouncement is more chilling than anything else.

And here is a news flash: The Russians may have laundered money through the Trump Organization. Perhaps Mr. Schiff will announce a fact-finding mission to Cyprus to watch Russian laundering in real time.

Why not proceed with integrity and purpose instead of bluster?

John H. Zimmerman, Arlington