Thankful Vanderstar, Silver Spring
While Michael Gerson pointed out several “moral matters” as grounds for antiabortion voters to reject President Trump, he left out some of the most important: Mr. Trump’s and other Republicans’ rejection of climate change science is likely to result in harm or death to huge numbers of already-born people or people born in the future, as is their gutting of pollution regulations and their nonstop opposition to the Affordable Care Act or any universal health-care plan.
Rick Smith, Triangle
Christians can be both antiabortion and anti-Trump. Moreover, Christians can be both pro-reproductive choice and anti-Trump. This combination of positions is quite widespread. Much more problematic is: Taking into consideration Jesus’ Gospel of love and compassion, can Christians be Christians without being anti-Trump?
Elizabeth Layton, Washington