I appreciated Michael Gerson’s thoughtful Feb. 14 op-ed, “Christian voters can be both anti-abortion and anti-Trump,” about the reasons that people who oppose abortion could (and should) vote for a Democrat who supports a woman’s right to choose whether to reproduce. Another reason may be this: Which party or candidate is more likely to support policies that may very well reduce abortions, separate and apart from laws that limit or outright ban abortions? What about effective, accessible and affordable contraception? What about providing more and better options for the poor and middle class? What about higher-quality sex education in our schools? What about quality family leave, child care and health care? What about an emphasis on treatment, rather than criminalization, for those addicted to drugs? What about stronger interventions to stop and prevent domestic and sexual violence? When will we finally understand that abortion is the symptom, not the disease?