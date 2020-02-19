I appreciated Michael Gerson’s thoughtful Feb. 14 op-ed, “Christian voters can be both anti-abortion and anti-Trump,” about the reasons that people who oppose abortion could (and should) vote for a Democrat who supports a woman’s right to choose whether to reproduce. Another reason may be this: Which party or candidate is more likely to support policies that may very well reduce abortions, separate and apart from laws that limit or outright ban abortions? What about effective, accessible and affordable contraception? What about providing more and better options for the poor and middle class? What about higher-quality sex education in our schools? What about quality family leave, child care and health care? What about an emphasis on treatment, rather than criminalization, for those addicted to drugs? What about stronger interventions to stop and prevent domestic and sexual violence? When will we finally understand that abortion is the symptom, not the disease?

Thankful Vanderstar, Silver Spring

While Michael Gerson pointed out several “moral matters” as grounds for antiabortion voters to reject President Trump, he left out some of the most important: Mr. Trump’s and other Republicans’ rejection of climate change science is likely to result in harm or death to huge numbers of already-born people or people born in the future, as is their gutting of pollution regulations and their nonstop opposition to the Affordable Care Act or any universal health-care plan.

Rick Smith, Triangle

Christians can be both antiabortion and anti-Trump. Moreover, Christians can be both pro-reproductive choice and anti-Trump. This combination of positions is quite widespread. Much more problematic is: Taking into consideration Jesus’ Gospel of love and compassion, can Christians be Christians without being anti-Trump?

Elizabeth Layton, Washington