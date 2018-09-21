A Red Cross members helps migrants, who were rescued at sea, as they arrive in the port in Motril, Spain, on Sept. 3. (Pedro Feixas/EPA-EFE/Rex/Shutterstock)

In “The Great War’s broken bodies and psyches,” Ron Charles’s Sept. 5 Book World review of “The Winter Soldier” by Daniel Mason, a photo-illustration of a toy soldier with a Red Cross emblem on its helmet was used. The toy soldier was carrying an assault rifle. This was wrong. The original iStock photograph has no such Red Cross emblem, so I must conclude it was digitally enhanced at The Post.

Under international law, medics and others wearing the Red Cross do not carry heavy weapons. This is to keep them from getting shot at by the other side.

Alan E. Bratburd, Haymarket