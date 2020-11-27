To be fair, it’s not easy to design an alternative to Fannie and Freddie, while retaining the politically sacrosanct fixed-rate 30-year mortgage that dominates the U.S. market. A consumer-friendly long-term loan like that can’t be done absent protection for lenders from the risks of default and rising interest rates. Fannie and Freddie do this by purchasing mortgages and reselling them as securities, ultimately guaranteed by the U.S. treasury. When a housing bubble burst in 2008, the entities, having exploited government backing to pack their portfolios with excessive risk, needed a $190 billion taxpayer bailout to survive.

In theory, they could at least be reorganized in more sustainable form. The Trump administration, guided by the FHFA’s free-market-oriented director Mark Calabria, has leaned toward an adjusted version of the old model of private ownership: public purpose. Since the Nov. 3 election, in fact, Mr. Calabria issued a final regulation that set Fannie and Freddie’s future capital requirements at more than $280 billion, widely regarded as setting terms under which they could be safely “released” back to private investors. He has also recently discussed the issue with Teasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, whose approval for a definitive change in Fannie and Freddie’s status would probably be necessary.

AD

AD

We have some sympathy for Mr. Calabria’s desire to end the amorphous status quo. But a privatization rushed to beat President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is a bad idea. It might be a bad idea, period: Given the 2008 bailout, selling the two entities off would amount to a taxpayer-enabled windfall for hedge funds and other investors who bought the beaten-down stock speculating on just such a policy change. Of course, new investor interest may not materialize given the government’s own residual ownership stake. Congress would have to decide whether or not to give Fannie and Freddie explicit government backing.

Another law of politics: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Fannie and Freddie are broken in one sense — they collapsed — but quite sound in another: The government propped them up so comprehensively that mortgage markets now function normally. The housing-industry “stakeholders” with political juice to demand fundamental change feel no urgency to do so. Meanwhile, the FHFA since 2008 has quietly taken administrative steps to improve the companies’ financial stability. The Biden administration’s most realistic duty is to press ahead with incremental improvements that do not require legislation so that Fannie and Freddie may be better positioned for a permanent legislative fix or, at least, to cope with the next crisis, when it inevitably comes.

Read more:

AD